Nora Fatehi Beauty Tips: It’s Pretty Simple And Direct!

Nora Fatehi made a name for herself in Bollywood in no time. Appearing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Fatehi is known for dynamic and lively dance numbers - remember the one in Bahubali?

Well the song video didn't get a cult following of its own for no reason,right?

The Moroccan-born Fatehi's style reflects her global roots - quintessential, youthful, and resolute.

When talking about Nora Fatehi, one cannot ignore her timeless beauty, which fits so well with the 60's aesthetic.

So, we did a deep dive to find anything and everything about Nora Fatehi's Beauty Tips, and here we are delivering what we found!

Nora Fatehi Beauty Tips

1. Drink water

If you want your skin to look great, Nora Fatehi says you need to drink water. Drinking water helps the whole body in a million ways. From flushing out toxins to preventing acne, water can be the cheapest solution.

A lack of water on the skin's surface can result in loss of elasticity and roughness of the skin. However, despite this connection, it is important to note that there is no evidence to suggest that drinking more water has any impact on the hydration or appearance of the skin [1].

2. Fruits supremacy

According to Nora Fatehi, adding fruits to her diet has greatly improved her skin.

The antioxidants found in fruits are powerful at protecting the skin from the effects of free radicals, which can cause cellular damage. In addition to eating a rainbow of colourful fruits and vegetables, make sure to apply them to your face as well [2].

3. Green tea mask

On her Instagram account, Nora shared a green tea mask that she claims nourishes and hydrates the skin.

As a result of its vitamin E content, green tea is known to nourish and hydrate the skin. This ingredient assists in reversing sun damage and fading dark spots, pimple spots, and other skin irritations caused by environmental aggressors [3].

It is generally recommended that you brew green tea leaves and then use the tea in your face packs. However, you can also mix used green tea leaves with honey to prepare a face mask.

4. Facial oils

A skincare staple of Nora Fatehi is facial oils. Regular use of facial oils can ensure the skin's barrier is strengthened to trap moisture and keep the skin hydrated, as well as support soft and supple skin and even the complexion of the skin [4].

Identifying which facial oil is appropriate for your skin type is the key to choosing one - so choose an oil that is appropriate for your skin type.

5. Exfoliation

The importance of exfoliation cannot be overstated for your skin. Regular exfoliation improves collagen synthesis to enhance the skin's texture, integrity, and youthful appearance. Skin products such as moisturisers, serums, and sunscreens can also be less penetrated and absorbed by dead skin cells [5].

6. Stay active

Nora is a self-trained dancer who strives to stay active - whether working out or dancing.

As dancing increases blood flow to the body, more oxygen and nutrients are delivered to your skin cells, free radicals are eliminated, and detoxification is enhanced, making your skin look younger [6].