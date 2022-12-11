Timeless Beaut Nadiya Moidu Shares Homemade Mask For Glowing Skin

However, the side effects of lemon can be more severe than their benefits for the skin, making it a risky DIY skincare option [3]. The risks can be even greater if you have sensitive skin or expose your skin to the sun after applying lemon.

Benefits of honey for the face:

You can apply honey as a spot treatment to acne scars by applying it as a paste every day or every other day to the site of your scarring. Honey helps your body's healing process, which may help fade acne scars [4]. As part of your beauty routine, you may also see results if you apply honey face masks.

Always do a patch test before you try out any products on your skin - be it natural or chemical!