Mrunal Thakurs Secret To Spotless Skin: Get That Subtle Glow!

And today, we look at her simple yet trusted skincare secrets that she swears by when it comes to keeping acne and dullness at bay.

Mrunal Thakur's Secret To Spotless Skin

We found that Mrunal Thakur has often talked about her love for DIY skincare and home remedies that use simple ingredients. From sugar scrubs to haldi face packs, honey is the one ingredient she swears by.

The innumerable benefits of honey have made it a permanent part of Mrunal Thakur's skincare routine. Tweak India's YouTube channel shared a video with Mrunal saying, "My grandma always told me to go to the kitchen, open the fridge, and use whatever you find."

How to make Mrunal Thakur's face pack for acne-free skin

Put 2 tbsp of honey in a bowl.

Add 1 tbsp of brown sugar. You can also use white sugar.

Mix it up and put it on your face.

Rub the mixture gently with your fingers.

CAUTION: Be gentle when using physical exfoliants like sugar.