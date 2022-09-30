Malavika Mohanans Beauty Routine: A Combo Of Her Malayali Roots And Holistic Care

Malavika Mohanan's Beauty Routine

1. DIY calming skincare

"I fix my skin with a recipe my mum taught me. It uses red sandalwood powder mixed with a little yoghurt because it's calming, a natural bleach, and soothes inflammation." Said Malavika when asked about her go-to beauty routine.

Red sandalwood is one of the best ingredients for your skin. Aside from treating blemishes, rashes and acne, it also gets rid of tan and dullness because of its cooling properties. In addition, you can get supple, soft, nourished skin if you apply curd to your face every day [1].

2. She's all about the holistic skincare

Malavika Mohanan swears by holistic skincare since eating clean and exercising helps your skin - and hers is essentially flawless.