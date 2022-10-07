Madhuri Dixit-Nene Skincare Routine: Besan Face Pack For A Quick Refresher; DIY In 5 Steps!

"I want to look my best till the end," said the Bollywood Golden Girl in an interview - and I don't think there's anything that can stop Madhuri Dixit-Nene's desire. I mean, have you seen her? Beauty and grace personified.

Her flawless skin and a face that belies her age have been praised throughout her career and with proper cause. She says, "Age is just a number." I agree.

In a world cram-full with bewitchingly beautiful talent, Madhuri still is a dream!

"I believe in staying fit, but the gym is not everything. I practice kathak thrice a week at home, and on the other two days, I work out. I believe in staying healthy, that shows in my skin," well, copy that, Queen.