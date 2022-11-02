Kriti Sanon Beauty Tips: The Charmers Trusted Ingredient For Healthy, Radiant Skin And 3 Ways To Use It

Kriti Sanon is the IT girl in Bollywood right now, with enough credit to hold it up. Despite a short career span, she has gained a large following. Her performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Heropanti, Dilwale, and Mimi have been impressive.

To quote the Miss United States song, "she is beauty, and she is grace, she is elegance and taste."

Taking cues from her mom's timeless skincare tips, Kriti constantly relies on home remedies and simple kitchen ingredients to keep her skin looking great. In addition, she regularly posts on her YouTube channel - be it a step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine or the beauty tips she swears by.

One such ingredient Kriti Sanon blindly trusts to improve her skin is TURMERIC. And today, we will tell you three ways to use turmeric for healthy, radiant skin.