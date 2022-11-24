Kiara Advani Swears By Fresh Cream For Skincare: 2 Ways To Use It For Skin And Hair

2 Ways To Use Fresh Crean For Skin And Hair

Fresh cream is made by skimming the coagulated protein from whole milk. It contains lactic acid, an ingredient that boosts the production of elastin and collagen to reduce wrinkles, dark spots, and discolouration.

There are many culinary uses for fresh cream, from gravy to desserts - it is an essential part of our daily diets. Many people may have sparingly avoided cream due to its high calorie content - and like it's health benefits, fresh cream has a number of beauty benefits as well.

Despite the fact that it is not specifically supported by clinical research, some proponents of fresh cream for facial skin claim that it moisturises the skin, brightens the skin, improves the skin's tone, and increases the skin's elasticity [1].

Also, fresh cream can be an invaluable tool for handling hair that has been exposed to natural or chemical elements to boost hydration and prevent breakage. Add this budget-friendly, static-reducing conditioner to your routine to give your hair a smoother, shinier appearance [2].

So, here are 2 ways you can make use of fresh cream, for your skin and your hair.

1. Fresh cream for uneven skin tone

Ingredients: Besan (gram flour) and fresh cream

Directions

Add 1 spoon of besan and fresh cream.

Make a paste by mixing it well.

Apply it directly to your face.

Let it sit for 10 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water and follow up with a cleanser.

You can also do the same without the besan (just the fresh cream) too.