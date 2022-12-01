Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Key Ingredient For DIY Facials: 3 Ways You Can Use It!

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan's skincare choice, although she has access to the best in the world of beauty, she considers herself a homebody. In addition to advocating DIY sandalwood face masks during the pandemic, she also favours honey as an alternative to elaborate facial treatments.

For our dear Bebo, sometimes even the most expensive product just doesn't cut it!

"For me, the best home remedy is honey-it cleans and softens my skin. I apply a light layer [of honey] to my skin, massage it for a few minutes and then wash it off," she revealed to Vogue.

Nature's most popular and loved skin remedy, honey, has antibacterial and antiseptic properties, so it may benefit oily and acne-prone skin [1][2]. Honey is also a natural humectant, which keeps the skin moist without becoming oily. Humectants draw moisture from the skin without replenishing it.

Advertisement

Check out Kareena Kapoor's key ingredient for facials.

3 Ways To Use Honey For Skincare

1. Honey with sandalwood powder for acne-prone skin

Ingredients

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons sandalwood powder

Rose water

Directions

Combine the honey, lemon juice, and sandalwood powder in a bowl.

To make a paste-like consistency, add some rose water.

The mix should be applied evenly over the face and allowed to dry for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

Once or twice a week, repeat this procedure.

Sandalwood powder soothes the irritated skin of acne-prone individuals, thereby clearing up acne and enhancing the condition of the skin.

2. Honey with Fuller's Earth for oily skin

Ingredients

2 tablespoons fuller's earth (multani mitti)

1-1 1/2 tablespoons honey

Directions

To make a paste, combine the fuller's earth powder and honey. If necessary, add some water to adjust the consistency.

Put this on your face and let it dry.

After 15-20 minutes, rinse it off with water.

After patting your skin dry, apply a moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type.

Repeat this once every week.

The Fuller's earth or multani mitti is a type of cosmetic clay that absorbs all the impurities that are clogging your pores and cleanses your skin thoroughly as a result.

3. Honey and tomato for glowing skin

Ingredients

1/2 tomato

1 tablespoon honey

Directions

Remove all lumps from the tomato after cutting and mashing it.

To make a thick paste, add honey.

Use this paste as a face pack for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.

Repeat this twice a week.

Tomato contains mild acids that help to achieve clear and glowing skin. Tomatoes contain vitamin C, which improves the texture of the skin and improves its elasticity. They are also rich in antioxidants, including beta-carotene and lycopene, which enhance the appearance of the skin.