Kajal Aggarwals Secret To Glowing Skin: 3 Ways To Use It For Sensitive Skin

Here are three ways you can use yoghurt in your skin care routine.

Although yoghurt is generally beneficial to all skin types, its zinc content regulates oil production and functions as a mild astringent, which makes it particularly beneficial for those with oily skin or those prone to breakouts [1].

The product has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties in addition to its antimicrobial properties.

A combination of yoghurt and other natural ingredients can improve the health of your skin and hair by moisturising, nourishing, and preventing damage. If you wish to achieve the best results, choose pure, organic, full-fat yoghurt. It is safe to use yoghurt on your skin, however we recommend that you conduct a patch test first [2][3].

Yoghurt masks can be used alone or in combination with other ingredients to address specific skin issues.