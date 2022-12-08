Kajal Aggarwals Secret To Glowing Skin: 3 Ways To Use It For Sensitive Skin

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram account provides an insight into the new mom's continued interest in health, fitness, and beauty. Adopting a holistic and well-balanced approach to wellness, for Kajal, DIY skincare ingredients often feature among her top picks.
Yes, we know that celebrities do not just rely on their DIY skincare solutions, duh!.
Nevertheless, yoghurt is one kitchen staple that Kajal Aggarwal and her mother keep returning to for face masks due to its restorative properties.
Here are three ways you can use yoghurt in your skin care routine. Although yoghurt is generally beneficial to all skin types, its zinc content regulates oil production and functions as a mild astringent, which makes it particularly beneficial for those with oily skin or those prone to breakouts [1]. The product has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties in addition to its antimicrobial properties. A combination of yoghurt and other natural ingredients can improve the health of your skin and hair by moisturising, nourishing, and preventing damage. If you wish to achieve the best results, choose pure, organic, full-fat yoghurt. It is safe to use yoghurt on your skin, however we recommend that you conduct a patch test first [2][3]. Yoghurt masks can be used alone or in combination with other ingredients to address specific skin issues. Ingredients: 1/2 cup yoghurt, 1 tsp honey, and 1/2 tsp of ground turmeric. Directions Ingredients: 1/4 cup yoghurt, 1 tbsp honey, and 1 tbsp aloe vera gel Directions Ingredients: 1 cup yoghurt and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Directions
Kajal Aggarwal's Secret To Glowing Skin Is Yoghurt
1. Yoghurt face mask for oily skin
2. Yoghurt face mask for inflamed skin
3. Yoghurt face mask for pigmented skin
More KAJAL AGGARWAL News
Here are three ways you can use yoghurt in your skin care routine.
Although yoghurt is generally beneficial to all skin types, its zinc content regulates oil production and functions as a mild astringent, which makes it particularly beneficial for those with oily skin or those prone to breakouts [1].
The product has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties in addition to its antimicrobial properties.
A combination of yoghurt and other natural ingredients can improve the health of your skin and hair by moisturising, nourishing, and preventing damage. If you wish to achieve the best results, choose pure, organic, full-fat yoghurt. It is safe to use yoghurt on your skin, however we recommend that you conduct a patch test first [2][3].
Yoghurt masks can be used alone or in combination with other ingredients to address specific skin issues.
Ingredients: 1/2 cup yoghurt, 1 tsp honey, and 1/2 tsp of ground turmeric.
Directions
Ingredients: 1/4 cup yoghurt, 1 tbsp honey, and 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
Directions
Ingredients: 1 cup yoghurt and a few drops of fresh lemon juice.
Directions