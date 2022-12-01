Janhvi Kapoors Favourite Go-To DIY Ingredient: 3 Ways To Use It For Your Skin

Janhvi Kapoor loves home remedies when it comes to hair care or skincare - that's no news to us. And that's why she's one of my top five whenever I'm looking for a good hair care or skincare home remedy.

Today, we will be exploring one other favourite ingredient of Janhvi Kapoor, and that is amla - yeap, the Indian gooseberry.

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a superfood that's been popular for ages. Due to an increase in healthy living, Amla has become one of the most consumed Indian berries, but did you know Amla isn't just an immunity booster? This little fruit has so much to offer your body, skin, and hair.