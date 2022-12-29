New Year 2023: How To Avoid Looking Hungover: Skincare Tips And Tricks

Well well, its that time of the year again where we joyously (read: drunkenly) bring in the new year. It's all fun and games until you wakeup hungover, looking like you came straight outta a George A. Romero (zombie) movie.

After a night of hard partying, it is not just the throbbing headache that gets you the next day but also how it is visible on your face. While the few lucky ones get up and go about their day, the majority of us looks like we've been through an excavation hunt, where we found no treasures but dark circles and a puffy face.

Having a couple of cocktails is fun, but sooner or later, the effects will show, especially on your face. But the good news is, if you don't want to look like you've been hungover (who does, duh!), there are a few things you can do.

How To Avoid Looking Hungover: Skin Care Tips

Stay hydrated: The biggest thing alcohol does is dehydrate your whole body, including your skin. When your skin is dehydrated, it looks sallow, and fine lines show up more, and pores are noticeable. That's why our skin looks terrible the next morning. Try a sheet mask with hyaluronic acid for a quick pick-me-up.

Load up on antioxidants: Alcohol is an inflammatory substance, so it can cause swelling. Eating foods rich in antioxidants can reduce alcohol's inflammation effects, both before and after you drink. Fresh fruits like blueberries and strawberries and veggies like spinach and avocados are great.

Avoid sugary drinks: Experts point out that extra-sugary drinks can cause inflammation and acne. Avoid sugar-laden cocktails and mixed drinks to prevent acne flare-ups. Also, these chemicals can make you hungover.

Wash your face: Take off your makeup the night before. Just wiping the skin with a makeup remover or towel is better than nothing if going to the bathroom is too much effort.

Ice your face: Alcohol can dilate your blood vessels, causing skin redness. You can reduce this by putting a cold compress on the affected area for a few minutes. But, be warned; prolonged drinking can wreak havoc on your skin.

Use jade rollers: Handheld tools like jade rollers or finger massage can energize and lift the skin by promoting lymphatic drainage. Also, you can put your jade roller in the freezer to reduce redness.

De-puff the eyes: You'll want to depuff your eyes after drinking because tiny blood vessels on the eye surface get inflamed and red. Alcohol is also a diuretic, so it tells your body to hold onto more water. That leads to puffiness the next day. Try under-eye masks, or if you have chamomile tea at home, use the tea bags. Steep the tea bags in hot water, then take them out and let them cool. Put one on each eye for 10 minutes.

Use hydrating spray: You can give your face a shot of moisture with a hydrating spray. Sprays like these are usually energizing and packed with skin-brightening nutrients like citrus fruit and magnesium. Zinc to help make hungover skin look better.

Get a good night's sleep: Sleep can be nature's cure-all. A night of drinking means your body doesn't get the sleep it needs. Alcohol can mess with your circadian rhythm, so you might wake up in the middle of the night. Furthermore, it reduces REM sleep, which is the most restorative part of the sleep cycle. You wake up groggy and foggy because you didn't get enough REM sleep.

Drink in moderation: Moderation is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and the same applies to alcohol.