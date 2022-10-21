House Of The Dragon Actress Olivia Cookes Skincare Routine

Olivia Cooke may have gotten uber-famous with her role as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. Before that, she had been in several notable films and series, including Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Bates Motel, and Modern Love.

Olivia Cooke is often called a chameleon due to the versatility she brings to the table. To think that the young girl in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is Alicent Hightower? Impressive, right?

While we are now well aware of Miss Olivia's acting expertise, I looked into her beauty routine and whether she got any - because, girl, that skin is GIVING!

Like many of us simpletons, Olivia Cooke also has a very simple skincare routine. We have listed it below for your perusal, guys. Check it out.