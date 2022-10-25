Hailey Biebers Viral Skincare Smoothie: Heres How You Can Make It And Its Benefits For Your Skin

Hailey Bieber is all about the shimmer these days, from her glazed doughnut nails to her glazed doughnut skin. Miss Bieber regularly shares her skincare routine, recipes, and all the itty-bitty things on her TikTok, and people can't wait to take it all in.

Talking of shimmer, Hailey recently got the TikTok world in a chokehold with her skincare smoothie - yes, skincare and smoothie in a single line.

While the smoothie costs a whopping $17 (₹ 1,407.01), the internet has found a way to bring down the cost so that we all can enjoy it without feeling the weight of the economic crisis or burning a hole in the pocket (sigh).

And here's how you can make Hailey Bieber's skincare smoothie.