Gigi Hadid Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine: For All The New Moms Out There!

Gigi Hadid Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine

1. The switch to organic products

The new mom first said that she moved to more organic and cleaner products as soon as she learned of her pregnancy. Then, she revealed that she used a brand which creates its products using olive tree extracts such as moisturiser and oils.

Organic skincare products are made of natural ingredients without any chemical elements. The ingredients are organically farmed and do not contain genetically modified materials, synthetic residues, or chemicals. Natural skincare is made from nutritionally rich and safe ingredients for the skin and the environment [1].

2. Moisturing is key

Hadid says she's all about keeping her skin moisturised. "I've now moved into my winter routine, which for me, is about a thicker moisturiser," the model explains, liberally applying the moisturising over her face in the Vogue video. Following that, she uses moringa-oil concentrate, designed for extremely dry skin, which is how she describes hers.

Moringa's high omega content and antioxidant properties make it a very effective moisturiser. In addition to softening, soothing, and protecting the skin, it is effective in treating chapped lips and other rough and dry skin conditions such as dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis [2].

3. Drug store makeup for the win

Although this is not entirely specific to her post-pregnancy skincare- it is a major part of her routine. Hadid said she didn't think makeup had to be very expensive; except during her pregnancy, when she wanted to use clean products, she used makeup from the drugstore. In addition, Gigi Hadid said in the video that she does her own facial because she knows how gentle she needs to be on her skin and doesn't want a lot of hands touching it.

4. Toothpaste on the pimple

Hadid says she's not immune to breakouts despite her consistently dry skin. So whenever she gets a pimple, she uses an old-fashioned home remedy. "A strange thing that I do, which my mom taught me, is I put toothpaste on spots at night, and it dries it out," she says.