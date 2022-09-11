Gal Gadot Skincare Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin

1. H20 is a must, no cap!

"First and foremost is to drink lots of water because it doesn't matter how much moisturizer you put on your skin; if you're dehydrated from within, nothing will help," she told Byrdie.

2. Oil cleansers and creams

Harper's Bazaar says Gadot has a cabinet full of cosmetics. "I am all about beauty products, and I'm always testing various creams and serums," she said. She loves gel masks and cleansing oils because they eliminate makeup and pollutants without drying out her skin. These not only help moisturise and nourish your skin but also help get rid of dirt. People with oily skin shouldn't use too much of only products [1].

3. Makes sure her body gets what it needs

There's more to skincare than just the face and neck. Gadot exfoliates her body in the shower with shower gel. "I use a variety of body creams," she told Bazaar, "but my favourite is Nivea. It's inexpensive, but it's fantastic." Well, that's a brand we all love for all the good reasons. (My grandmother used to carry one!)