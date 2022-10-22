Popped That Pimple? Tips To Take Care Of It And The Surrounding Skin

There's no denying that pimples are intrusive - especially if they show up the night before a party, wedding or outing. And god, the urge to pop a pimple is hard to resist when it's staring you right in the face.

While we are all well aware that that Pimple Rule 101 is - Never Pop A Pimple, you just can't help it sometimes - leaving you with a scar, if you are lucky, because sometimes it'll take forever to heal and may even leave a gaping hole where the pimple was.

And that's okay, sometimes the intrusive thoughts just win, and there's nothing we can do about it, right? Well, what if I tell you that maybe, after all, there is something you can do about that darn popped pimple?

How To Take Care Of A Popped Pimple?

If you pop a pimple, you'll get scarring, which is harder to treat than a pimple. When pressure is applied to pop a pimple, it pushes the infection deeper into the skin, causing further inflammation and destruction of the skin beneath [1][2].

Step 1: After popping the pimple, the first step is to wash your hands thoroughly with an antibacterial soap.

Step 2: You should clean the area thoroughly in order to prevent new pimples from appearing.

Step 3: To deal with the pimple residue, you can also apply a simple hydrocolloid acne patch without too many active ingredients [3].

Step 4: Using an ice cube wrapped in a clean paper towel is also an effective method of soothing the skin surrounding a popped pimple.

Step 5: To soothe the skin, use a gentle moisturiser that contains panthenol D3 or oatmeal extract, as they are suitable for healing inflamed skin [4].

On A Final Note...

It may be appropriate to seek the advice of a dermatologist if you are seeking more long-term solutions. Rather than popping a pimple, try caring for it instead. It may require some patience on your part, but it will be worth it.

Make sure you don't touch your face. Apply ice, use spot treatment products, and keep your skincare routine up.