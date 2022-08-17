Easy Skincare Tips for College Students

Assignments, travel, hang-outs, and more; college students today follow a demanding routine. Thanks to unavoidable pollution and eating habits (girls, a bag of chips and soda is fine sometimes but not always), the skin gets hampered a lot. But with healthy lifestyle rules and a skincare regimen, it is possible to maintain radiant skin without much effort!

Worried about oily skin, acne, blemishes, or those unwanted pimples (Yes, they do pop up when you have a special day planned) and want to bid goodbye to these skin woes?

Image: Pixabay

Fret not, here's a list of easy-to-adapt skincare tips for every college student. Try them, Experience them, and share the same with your bestie who may as well benefit from the same!

1. Face The Sun With Sunscreen

Face a bright sunny day only after you apply ample sunscreen. The harsh sun rays are not considered good for the skin and may lead to tan and dark patches. Choose a sunscreen lotion or cream that suits your skin type (it's best to know whether you have oily, dry, or normal skin priorly). Apply it on your face, hands, and legs in ample amounts. If you have an outing planned, always carry the sunscreen in the bag and use it after every few hours.

2. Use Mild Skin Cleansers

Be kind to your skin by washing your face and body with gentle skin cleansers. Pick a body wash and facewash that's mild on your skin. Go for skin care products that are chemical-free and sourced responsibly. Make it a point to wash your face after you return home and before going to bed.

3. Go for Minimal Makeup

There is no denying the fact, that a chosen OOTD ( outfit of the day) gets elevated with the right makeup. But during college life, one may not require heavy or bold makeup (except during functions and celebrations). If you feel you could do with some makeup essentials then, stick to basics like a good moisturizer, BB (Beauty Benefit) cream, compact, kajal, and lip balm. You don't have to break the bank for these beauty products. Look for pocket-friendly yet skin-friendly cosmetic ranges.

4. Remove Makeup Completely

Makeup may help hide the imperfections but keeping the same for a longer duration is not so good for your skin. The chemicals present in the makeup range may lead to clogged pores and other skin problems. Wash your face thoroughly with a mild face wash. Use makeup wipes to remove the makeup remnant if any.

5. Apply Under Eye Creams

The area around our eyes is super sensitive and delicate. Care for the same by applying gentle eye cream before hitting the bed. It is proven that it helps in delaying the early signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. Also, the good old beauty hack like placing cucumber slices over tired eyes is extremely beneficial.

6. Exfoliate the Skin

Get rid of the dead skin cells over your body with a gentle exfoliator. Use a skin-friendly loofah or brush to avoid irritation of the skin. Ensure to moisturize the skin after you exfoliate. Follow this skincare regimen at least once a week.

7. Follow a Healthy Diet

You are what you eat. There is absolutely no exaggeration to this term or phenomenon. Avoid junk food if you can (gorge on it on cheat days). Eat green, leafy veggies and protein-rich food. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Such simple food habits will make your skin look radiant and happy always!