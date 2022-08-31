Doja Cat Skincare Routine: 5 Beauty Products The Singer Cant Live Without

Doja Cat Skincare Routine

1. Always prep the skin before makeup

Making sure your skin is prepped ensures your makeup goes on evenly and stays on. The better your skin looks, the better your makeup will look. Before applying makeup, make sure your skin is clean, moisturised, and primed.

"Prepping the skin is essential for a glowing complexion," revealed Doja's makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas.

2. Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid

Niacinamide is a vitamin B3 compound that smooths out fine lines and wrinkles and has anti-inflammatory properties. Hyaluronic acid adds an instant moisture boost to the skin. Together, these two products make a perfect makeup canvas that benefits your skin [1].

3. Moisturise like there's no tomorrow

The importance of moisturiser in the skincare world is unparalleled, and Doja knows that. While applying makeup, she uses hyaluronic acid as a base. Then, using a combination of serums to hydrate her skin and even out the tone, she finished with a moisturiser that contains amino acids, fatty acids, triglycerides, urea, ceramides, and more. It's like a total hydration shield ready for makeup. Doja also uses vitamin B5, which moisturises, softens, and soothes skin [2].

4. Cleansing oil for the win

"If I could pick only one thing, it would be this cleansing oil. It gets rid of makeup like no other. I have it on backorder. I have so much of that stuff. It's just sitting in my bathroom just in case the world ends." Doja said about her favourite cleansing oil, which doubles as a face wash.

Cleansing oils can help lift excess sebum, the oily substance your skin produces. As a result, it can remove clogged pores like black and whiteheads and eliminate dead skin, pollutants, and makeup .