Deepika Padukone Skincare Tips: The Simplest Routine For All The Busy Gurls!

Truly a vision!

In an interview with Vogue, Deepu said: "I always make sure to remove all my makeup before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make sure to remove it."

The fact that Deepika Padukone manages her skincare line is definitely a highlight here. And since so, it's only fair that we take a few tips from Deepika's skincare tips, right?

Deepika Padukone's Skincare Tips

On Instagram, Deepika shared her skincare routine for achieving healthy, radiant skin. She uploaded a selfie showing her naturally glowing face.

"Here's how I prepped my skin," Deepika wrote, sharing a step-by-step guide to her skincare regimen in the caption of her photo.

If you are someone who has a busy schedule and does not have time for an elaborate 12-step skincare routine, this is the right one for you!

Here is Deepika Padukone's skincare routine:

Using cold water, wash your face.

The best way to refresh your face is to ice it.

After patting it dry, apply Ashwagandha Bounce Rejuvenating Moisturiser to the face and neck.

Apply Patchouli Glow Sunscreen Drops [with SPF 40 PA+++].

While you are not required to follow Deepika Padukone's skincare routine exactly as it is, you can certainly take some inspiration from it.