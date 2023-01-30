Deepika Padukone Skincare Tips: The Simplest Routine For All The Busy Gurls!

It's no secret that Deepika Padukone is a minimalist! If you want to look perfect all the time, Deepika is your go-to star - she's a symbol of stylish fashion on screen and on the red carpet.
Truly a vision! In an interview with Vogue, Deepu said: "I always make sure to remove all my makeup before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make sure to remove it." The fact that Deepika Padukone manages her skincare line is definitely a highlight here. And since so, it's only fair that we take a few tips from Deepika's skincare tips, right? On Instagram, Deepika shared her skincare routine for achieving healthy, radiant skin. She uploaded a selfie showing her naturally glowing face. "Here's how I prepped my skin," Deepika wrote, sharing a step-by-step guide to her skincare regimen in the caption of her photo. If you are someone who has a busy schedule and does not have time for an elaborate 12-step skincare routine, this is the right one for you! While you are not required to follow Deepika Padukone's skincare routine exactly as it is, you can certainly take some inspiration from it. If you do not wish to use the Ashwagandha Bounce Rejuvenating Moisturiser, you can use any moisturiser that is light on the skin. Heavy moisturisers, while providing more lubrication, can trigger acne breakouts, especially if the skin is oily. Patchouli Glow Sunscreen Drops can be substituted with any sunscreen lotion that is suitable for your skin type. There are several Indian brands that sell sunscreens that are suitable for Indian skin types. The best part, imo, about the ice water facial is that you don't need to go to a spa to get it done. All you need is a clean bowl, some water and ice cubes - and you are good to go. A bowl large enough to fit your face comfortably and ice are all you need for this ice facial. Washing with cold water benefits the skin in many ways. Acne prevention is one of them. In addition to regulating oil levels, cold water may also be better for certain skin conditions, such as rosacea [1][2]. Note: You can add refreshing carrier oils or vegetables/fruits such as cucumbers when making ice cubes.
Deepika Padukone's Skincare Tips
Here is Deepika Padukone's skincare routine:
Why Should You Use Ice On Your Skin?
The other beauty benefits of using ice/ice water are as follows:
How To Do An Ice Water Facial?
More SKINCARE News
Truly a vision!
In an interview with Vogue, Deepu said: "I always make sure to remove all my makeup before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make sure to remove it."
The fact that Deepika Padukone manages her skincare line is definitely a highlight here. And since so, it's only fair that we take a few tips from Deepika's skincare tips, right?
On Instagram, Deepika shared her skincare routine for achieving healthy, radiant skin. She uploaded a selfie showing her naturally glowing face.
"Here's how I prepped my skin," Deepika wrote, sharing a step-by-step guide to her skincare regimen in the caption of her photo.
If you are someone who has a busy schedule and does not have time for an elaborate 12-step skincare routine, this is the right one for you!
While you are not required to follow Deepika Padukone's skincare routine exactly as it is, you can certainly take some inspiration from it.
If you do not wish to use the Ashwagandha Bounce Rejuvenating Moisturiser, you can use any moisturiser that is light on the skin. Heavy moisturisers, while providing more lubrication, can trigger acne breakouts, especially if the skin is oily.
Patchouli Glow Sunscreen Drops can be substituted with any sunscreen lotion that is suitable for your skin type. There are several Indian brands that sell sunscreens that are suitable for Indian skin types.
The best part, imo, about the ice water facial is that you don't need to go to a spa to get it done. All you need is a clean bowl, some water and ice cubes - and you are good to go.
A bowl large enough to fit your face comfortably and ice are all you need for this ice facial.
Washing with cold water benefits the skin in many ways. Acne prevention is one of them. In addition to regulating oil levels, cold water may also be better for certain skin conditions, such as rosacea [1][2].
Note: You can add refreshing carrier oils or vegetables/fruits such as cucumbers when making ice cubes.