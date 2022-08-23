Dakota Johnson Skincare Routine: The Hollywood Star’s Extremely Simple Drill

Dakota Johnson Skincare Routine

1. Quality and consistency are key

Quality is better than quantity for Johnson, and simplicity keeps her taking care of her skin all the time. "I truly have the simplest routine: I wash my face in the morning and at night, then moisturize; during the day, I add sunscreen," Johnson shared with Glamour.

2. Skin prep is important

Before movie premieres and other events, Johnson likes to get a facial massage to de-puff her skin before she puts on any makeup. Facial massage can help improve your skin while relaxing your facial muscles, helping you look and feel better.

Advertisement Advertisement

3. Simplicity over grandeur

Johnson's everyday glam is in fact not too glam. She loves to keep her makeup minimal on most days so as not to overly exploit her skin with chemicals and makeup products. Her go-to makeup on most days is concealer, a bit of lip colour and sunscreen. She, like every other person, highlights the importance of wearing sunscreen every day.