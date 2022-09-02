Cate Blanchett Skincare And Beauty Routine

1. Products with a natural base

Cate only uses products that have a natural base, be it a night cream or moisturiser. "I always use good quality products and products that have a natural base [to them]."

2. Weather-based skincare

When it comes to taking care of her skin, Cate Blanchett pays attention to the weather too. In an interview with Vogue, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress said she switches up her skincare routine to align with the weather.

With every season change, the temperature and humidity levels can change, which affects your skin. Experts say not updating your routine will result in skin problems. Skin can start showing problems like acne breakouts and oiliness when we switch from one weather to another, especially during summers since it's been dry, coarse, and dehydrated for a while [1].

3. Moisturiser and recovery oil for daily use

"I use a cream moisturiser and a recovery oil every day to give my skin an extra barrier from the weather," said Cate. Both extremes of dryness and oiliness can cause skin conditions like acne. Moisturising every day helps prevent these [2]. In addition, you can use recovery oils to moisturise and tone your skin to reduce stretch marks, scars, blemishes, and uneven skin tone [3].