BTS’s Jungkook Skincare Routine: The K-pop Heartthrob Swears By This Kitchen Ingredient!

To say that the K-pop boy band BTS took the world by storm is an understatement - the BTS ARMY is proof of that. It's no secret that Jungkook is one of Korea's most famous idols. He's great at singing, dancing, rapping, and songwriting - an all-rounder, really.

It's no secret that men's grooming rituals have evolved beyond just shampoo and soap, deodorant, a face wash and shaving cream to include skin-caring steps including double cleansing, toning, moisturising and eye creams, plus some feature-defining make-up.

"Not only did BTS win, and not only are they performing soon, they are GLOWING drop a skin care routine I need that radiance in my life," the ARMY tweeted once.

And today, we are going to tap into the skincare routine of Jungkook, the lead man in BTS.