Bipasha Basus All Organic Skincare Ingredient: 3 Ways To Use It For All Skin Types!

Well, celebs, being celebs, sometimes get expensive treatments, but let's just talk about natural skincare right now.

Whether it is used in laddoos or that which covers pakoras, besan (gram flour) has a variety of uses in Indian cuisine. And did you know that besan is good for your skin?

Besan For Your Skin

Traditionally, gram flour aka besan has been used in Indian cooking extensively and has taken on various forms like halwa, ladoo, pakoras, etc. It is commonly referred to as Besan, and is widely used in Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi cuisine as a ground mixture of chickpeas, chickpea or gram flour.

There are many health benefits associated with besan flour, including its high protein content, unsaturated fatty acids such as linoleic and oleic acids, and vitamins such as riboflavin, niacin, folate, and beta-carotene [1].

With its ability to work on all types of skin, besan (gram flour) is the optimal cleanser. It can be used alone or in conjunction with other ingredients to create the perfect beauty formula.

Here are three ways you can use besan on your skin.