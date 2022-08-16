Billie Eilish Skincare Routine: From Eco-friendly Wipes To Cold Water Cleansing

From donning nothing but bucket hats and baggy clothes to breaking the internet with her Vogue photoshoot look inspired by Betty Brosmer, Billie Eilish has come a long way in her fashion choices. The youngest Grammy winner (for Album of the Year), at the age of 20, is also an Oscar winner; represents in many ways Gen Z's eclectic, mix-and-match approach to style.

In a video posted on Vogue, the Bad Guy singer says that it wasn't until she was a preteen that Eilish started caring about her skin. She adds that her brother, Finneas O'Connell, suggested she take better care of her skin.

"I have had a skincare routine since I was 12-ish. Before that, I never thought about it," Eilish said. "It was my brother that told me to care about it."

Check out Billie Eilish Skincare Routine here.

Billie Eilish's Skincare Routine: From Eco-friendly Wipes To Cold Water Cleansing

"I have to do a skin-care routine every night," says Billie Eilish.

Step 1: Billie starts by pulling her hair back using a headband, so the hair doesn't fall on her face or forehead during the skincare routine. This helps with the even application of products on your face.

Step 2: The next step is removing the makeup. She uses a face wipe for this and thoroughly wipes the makeup, focusing on all corners around the neck, eyes and chin.

Step 3: Billie moves on to her face mask- a combination of zinc and sulphur.

Step 4: The next step is cleanser - a cleanser can assist in clearing up any build-up resulting in healthier and smoother skin.

Advertisement Advertisement

As well as keeping your skin hydrated, soft, smooth, and removing dead skin cells, it also promotes a natural glow by removing dry and dead skin cells. Additionally, it stimulates blood circulation, which contributes to glowing skin by increasing blood flow to the face [1].

Step 5: She advises everyone to use cold water while washing their face, especially during their daily skincare routine.

According to experts, the best way to wash your face is with lukewarm water, which is suitable for all skin types. Hot water strips your skin of the protective oils that help retain moisture. Regularly washing your face with cold water may slow ageing and reduce wrinkles. It also helps you get rid of the harmful effects of the sun. This is because cold water tightens and protects the pores on the skin that are opened up when exposed to the sun's rays [2].

Step 6: For cleansing, she doesn't use cotton pads/wipes but instead uses an eco-friendly reusable pad. In the video, Billie asks everyone to transition to reusable cotton pads by using old t-shirts. All you need to do is to cut them out in small circles and use them in place of cotton wipes. Then, after a week's use, just throw it all in the washing machine, and you are good to go.

Step 7: The next step is moisturiser. You need a daily moisturiser to keep your skin moisturised and prevent environmental damage. You can reduce the chance of extreme dryness and oiliness by moisturising daily.

Step 8: After moisturiser, she opts for a face cream to give her skin a glow.

Step 9: The final step in her skincare routine is toner. Using a toner after cleansing reduces the penetration of impurities and environmental contaminants into the skin by closing pores and tightening cell gaps. In addition, it can be used to protect and remove chlorine from tap water and minerals. In a sense, it acts as a moisturiser [3].

[image source: Instagram]