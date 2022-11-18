Athiya Shetty Loves Her Papaya Skincare: 2 Ways To Add It To Your Skincare Routine

No doubt, Athiya Shetty has been juggling countless roles while looking her best!
There's no secret behind the star's alluring beauty that's hard to figure out or too expensive. In order to keep her skin flawless and blemish-free, Athiya Shetty always relies on her grandmother's homemade recipes and pantry staples.
And her favourite go-to skincare ingredient is PAPAYA!
Here's how you can add it to your skincare routine.
Papaya For Skincare: 2 Ways To Add It To Your Skincare Routine
Papaya has shown promising results in treating warts, corns, sinuses, eczema, and other skin problems.
You can reap the benefits of papayas, both raw and ripe, for your skin, hair, immunity system, and overall health. Papayas nourish you from within, improve your health, and alleviate some common health conditions. A rich source of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, even one papaya contains 300 times more vitamin C than the recommended daily allowance [1][2]. Try and let us know!
1. Papaya for facial cleansing
2. Papaya face mask for glowing skin
Try and let us know!