Ananya Pandays Favourite Skincare Ingredient: 3 Ways To Use It For Oily Skin

Ananya Panday's skin glows like the Fourth of July every time she steps out thanks to her amazing skincare routine and DIYs.
Miss Pandey's Instagram account shows off her natural beauty and homemade skincare hacks - and there's plenty to choose from!
Coffee is one of the ingredients Ananya swears by, especially when used as an exfoliator with coconut oil. Let's discuss how coffee can be used to treat oily skin. As we will be discussing the benefits of coffee for oily skin, we will replace coconut oil because coconut oil is highly comedogenic, which means it can clog pores. NOTE: Due to the fact that coconut oil may cause acne to worsen for some individuals, it is not recommended for people with extremely oily skin. If applied to the skin, it may clog pores and cause acne to worsen. Despite its popularity as a pick-me-up, coffee is also a great skincare ingredient. It is true that a cup of coffee can provide antioxidants internally, however, the alleged skin benefits of coffee are obtained primarily through topical applications. This involves making a mask, scrub, or paste from fresh coffee grounds [1][2]. Ingredients Directions Ingredients Directions Ingredients Directions
Coffee For Skincare: Benefits
Here are the benefits of coffee for skin:
Coffee For Oily Skin: 3 Ways To Use It
1. Coffee face scrub for oily skin
2. Coffee face pack for pimples
3. Coffee face pack for acne
More SKINCARE News
Coffee is one of the ingredients Ananya swears by, especially when used as an exfoliator with coconut oil.
Let's discuss how coffee can be used to treat oily skin.
As we will be discussing the benefits of coffee for oily skin, we will replace coconut oil because coconut oil is highly comedogenic, which means it can clog pores.
NOTE: Due to the fact that coconut oil may cause acne to worsen for some individuals, it is not recommended for people with extremely oily skin. If applied to the skin, it may clog pores and cause acne to worsen.
Despite its popularity as a pick-me-up, coffee is also a great skincare ingredient.
It is true that a cup of coffee can provide antioxidants internally, however, the alleged skin benefits of coffee are obtained primarily through topical applications. This involves making a mask, scrub, or paste from fresh coffee grounds [1][2].
Ingredients
Directions
Ingredients
Directions
Ingredients
Directions