Blonde Actress Ana De Armas Reveals Her Simple Beauty Routine

Ana De Armas Beauty Routine

1. Morning beauty routine is IMP!

"I've learned to enjoy the time [I spend applying my products] and slow down a little bit. It hadn't been my priority........! But now, I make sure that after I wake up, I wash my face. I put on all my serums and sunscreen in the morning," said Ana regarding her morning beauty routine.

Morning beauty routines are essential for several reasons. In the morning cleanse, you remove dead skin cells, toxins, or oils that your skin has produced over the night. It also prepares your skin and helps the products absorb. Our skin tends to become dry overnight, especially in cold and dry climates. So, in the morning, it's important to replenish the skin's moisture levels [1][2].

2. So is night-time skincare

"And then at night, if I put makeup on that day, I take the makeup off. I wash my face again, and I put on all of the serums plus eye cream... the whole thing!"

Night-time skincare is the best. While you sleep, your skin absorbs and replenishes. This is the time to use your heavy-lifting skincare to reap all the benefits.