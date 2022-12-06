Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a superfood that has been popular for ages. An increase in healthy living has resulted in Amla becoming one of the most popular Indian berries, but did you know that Amla is more than just an immunity booster? There is so much benefit to your body, skin, and hair from this tiny fruit.

Amla has numerous health benefits, including being a natural blood purifier, enhancing immunity due to the presence of vitamin C, and being a good source of fibre.

In addition, amla is not just an excellent addition to your hair oil collection. In addition to its antioxidant properties and melanin-inhibiting properties, it can be used as a skincare remedy, particularly for those with dull or acne-prone skin. As a result, fine lines are reduced by increasing skin elasticity [1][2].

It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, preventing and treating seasonal colds, boosting immune health, boosting digestion, and improving your skin in the winter months [3]. And today, we will look at the benefits of amla during the cold winter months for your skin.

Amla For Winter Skincare: 3 Ways To Use It!

1. For oily skin

Ingredients: Amla and pose water.

Directions

Combine two portions of amla powder with some rose water.

Apply the pack to your face.

Leave it on for a few minutes, then wash it off once it dries.

A combination of the fatty acids present in amla oil treats acne, and nourishes and soothes the skin tissues; adding rose water to it makes it perfect for people with oily skin since it restores the pH balance of your skin and unclogs your pores, letting your skin breathe better in the winter months [4].

2. For dull and dry skin

Ingredients: Amla and tomato.

Directions

Add tomato cubes and amla powder to a blender.

Blend it into a paste and apply it to your face.

Let it sit for 20-25 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Dry and dull skin is something most of us suffer fro during the winter months. As well as shrinking pores, tomato seeds contain lycopene and beta-carotene, which reduce free radicals and boost collagen production. As a result of vitamin C's inhibition of melanin production when excessive, it also accelerates collagen production in addition to inhibiting the production of dark spots [5].

Advertisement

3. For winter skin

Ingredients: Amla powder, papaya and honey.

Directions

Smash the papaya and make it into a pulp.

Add honey and amla to it, and mix well.

Apply papaya pulp, amla and honey mix to the face.

With lukewarm water, wash your face after 10 minutes.

Honey and amla masks can be used to maintain your skin's moisture and keep it soft during the cold winter months. In addition to its nourishing qualities, honey boosts cell production and regeneration in the epidermis, which in turn heals the skin. Due to its deep nourishing and moisturizing nature, honey is the ideal treatment for dry skin, providing radiant, baby-soft skin even if winter has left it in a leathery state [6].