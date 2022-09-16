Amal Clooney Beauty Routine: Consistency Is The Key, Folks!

Amal Clooney Beauty Routine

1. Consistency is key

Unlike most celebrities who get their amazing skin from expensive laser peels and facials, Amal has a much more down-to-earth approach to skincare and swears by a consistent routine.

As you shed skin cells all day, it's imperative to have a regular skincare routine. Maintaining a good and consistent skincare routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and keep your skin looking great [1].

2. Skin repair creams for a boost

A staple in Amal Clooney's skincare routine is a skin repair cream which primarily contains the following [2][3]:

Argireline: Boost collagen and elastin production with this potent peptide to smooth away lines and wrinkles

Shea butter: Known for its healing and hydrating properties, this antioxidant heals and replenishes inflamed dry skin.

Squalane: Natural squalane evens skin tone, banishes imperfections, and makes skin look younger and more radiant.

Commiphora mukul resin extract: The herbal extract improves your skin's health, including tone and texture, while fighting signs of ageing.