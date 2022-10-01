Alia Bhatt’s Skincare Routine Is Minimal And Effective: Here’s How All Skin Types Can Make Use Of It

Alia Bhatt's Skincare Routine

1. Multani mitti 24x7

Of all the products and items Alia Bhatt uses for her skin, the dear-old multani mitti or Fuller's earth is her favourite. "I like to just let my skin breathe. Doing too much will just confuse it," she told Vogue.

Her go-to ingredient for revitalising the skin is a multani mitti face pack. Fuller's earth or multani mitti is used as a natural cleanser and astringent, helping to reduce oil and fight acne. Many people with oily skin apply a multani mitti pack every other day [1].

Multani mitti also helps improve skin tone, reduce blemishes and dark spots, and has mild bleaching effects.

How to make multani mitti face pack at home:

Mix multani mitti, rose water, and water in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the face pack evenly to the face and neck using a clean brush.

Dry it out naturally.

Let it sit for 20-30 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

2. Eye cream is a must

"Eye cream is very important," said Alia Bhatt. "I apply it because my under-eye looks a little puffy in the morning and I'm about to go face the camera," she shared in an interview with Vogue.

The eye cream's not just any moisturiser. It's been formulated specifically to help with eye problems. The goal is to lock in some super-targeted hydration while also delivering ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, right to the skin's most critical area.

It's their job to take care of the delicate skin around your eyes. And if you choose the right one, you'll be able to show it the love and attention it deserves [2].

3. All hail the niacinamide

"It is a vitamin that gets rid of any fine lines, protects from pollution, hydrates and regenerates," said Bhatt of her favourite ingredient, niacinamide.

Alia uses it on her neck and hands too- a great tip to prevent ageing on those parts of your body. Niacinamide balances oil production in the skin, increases collagen building, and fights free radicals, making it a skincare miracle [3].