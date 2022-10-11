Aishwarya Rai Skincare Routine: This Is How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs

Aishwarya Rai Skincare Routine

1. Moisturise - in & out

"It's moisture out and moisture in," she says of her beauty routine to Vogue, explaining her mantra as drinking lots of water and moisturising properly. In other words, hydration is key!

2. Beauty and well-being come from within

The key to well-being, like beauty, is from within. "Be comfortable in your skin and be your best friend; enjoy being who you are, and it's important to be happy! You've got to feel it from within, and that's what it is. The rest can be put together, but what you exude is who you are, and it's important to feel good to look good."

3. DIY skincare all the way

Even the most beautiful woman prefers DIY skincare. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves skincare products, but she loves DIY skincare recipes, too, to brighten and moisturise her skin.

"A pack with besan, cream, and turmeric, a massage with honey and curd, a banana face mask, and milk and almond oil face packs." Her go-to ingredients are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients you can find at home, according to her interview with IndiaToday.

DIY face pack 1: How to make Aishwarya Rai's besan, cream, and turmeric face pack

Put two teaspoons of besan in a bowl.

Add a pinch of turmeric powder.

Add a little cream.

Make a paste by mixing them all.

Put it on and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Then rinse off and moisturise.

For best results, use it twice a week.