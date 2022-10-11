Aishwarya Rai Skincare Routine: This Is How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs

Her beauty is universal, quite literally. So being named the most beautiful woman in the world, not once, not twice, but several times throughout the years, it has to show, right? And in the case of our dear Ash, it does!
The most beautiful woman in the world keeps it real on social media. Her Instagram posts aren't that frequent, but you'll see sweet pictures of her family and glam shots when she does. And in those very few pictures, we still get to see what a striking beauty Miss Rai still is.
"It's moisture out and moisture in," she says of her beauty routine to Vogue, explaining her mantra as drinking lots of water and moisturising properly. In other words, hydration is key! The key to well-being, like beauty, is from within. "Be comfortable in your skin and be your best friend; enjoy being who you are, and it's important to be happy! You've got to feel it from within, and that's what it is. The rest can be put together, but what you exude is who you are, and it's important to feel good to look good." Even the most beautiful woman prefers DIY skincare. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves skincare products, but she loves DIY skincare recipes, too, to brighten and moisturise her skin. "A pack with besan, cream, and turmeric, a massage with honey and curd, a banana face mask, and milk and almond oil face packs." Her go-to ingredients are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients you can find at home, according to her interview with IndiaToday.
Aishwarya Rai Skincare Routine
1. Moisturise - in & out
2. Beauty and well-being come from within
3. DIY skincare all the way
DIY face pack 1: besan, cream, and turmeric face pack
DIY face pack 2: banana face pack
DIY face pack 3: milk and almond oil face pack
