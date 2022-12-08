Aishwarya Lekshmi On Skincare And Wellness: Tips From The Beauty-N-Brain Combo

1. Facewash & sunscreen - In The Morning

For Aishu, her morning skincare starts with a facewash and sunscreen. As the first step in every at-home skin care regimen, you should use a facial cleanser or face wash. In addition to removing dirt, dead skin cells, and other unwanted surface debris, a properly formulated facial cleanser can prime your skin for a daily skincare routine, acne treatment, and other skin care products [1].

Experts advise that you should only wash your face once a day - at the most.

And of course, we all know how important it is use sunscreens regularly. One of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin at any age is to wear sunscreen. When used regularly, sunscreen prevents sunburns, skin cancer, and premature ageing [2]. Despite a few studies claiming that Indian skin does not need sunscreen, let's just listen to the experts, shall we?

2. Hot oil massage - For Hair & Body (?)

There is no doubt that hot oil massage is a popular choice for many people, whether it is for their body or their hair.

A hot oil treatment for hair appears to be the answer when it comes to reviving dry, damaged hair. These treatments seal the hair cuticle and protect your hair from damage. They moisturise and nourish your hair to prevent breakage [3].

Massage is believed to promote wellness and balance within the body, along with stress relief and healthy skin. The technique involves applying warm oil to the entire body and massaging each part of it. Massage has been shown to improve relaxation, blood circulation, and general health [4].