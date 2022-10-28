Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Beauty Tips You Can Swipe From The Ethereal Beauty

Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Beauty Tips

Tip 1. Listen to your skin

"I basically listen to my skin according to the weather and my schedule and put my kitchen on my face. So from fresh aloe to milk, oats to gram flour, tomatoes and papaya; if I'm home and I remember, you'll find it on my face," Aditi Rao said to Vogue regarding her skincare routine.

"I prefer washing my face with a soap-free face wash or chickpea powder with milk on days my skin feels dry and nourishing yoghurt on days it's oily," she added.

Identifying your skin type is the most important step in understanding what skincare products will work for you. People with acne-prone, sensitive skin must take extra precautions when using products. Rather than applying everything under the sun, take the time to become familiar with your skin [1].

Tip 2. Sunscreen is GOAT!

Like everyone who loves their skin, Aditi Rao will never be caught without her sunscreen. "I'm trying to use sunblock more often, I feel it's got too many chemicals, but I know it's necessary so I'm trying to make it a habit," she shared with Vogue.