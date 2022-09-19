7 DIY Homemade Lip Balms To Give Natural Care To Your Lips

A lip balm is a staple beauty product found in every woman's vanity bag. It keeps the lips soft and hydrated. Plus these make a good choice when you want to add a hint of colour to your lips, ditching the lipstick for a day. Lip balms are available in the market in possibly every colour, ingredient, and fragrance. But if you want to go all-natural on your beauty regimen, then DIY homemade lip balms might be an ideal choice for you!

Image: Pexels

Since homemade lip balms contain no harmful chemicals, these are especially beneficial for those who have rough, chapped lips issues. Such natural ingredients made lip balms give proper nourishment and natural colour to the lips which are ideal for everyday usage.

What's more? You can customize the homemade lip balm as per your requirement or lip concern!

Here are 7 DIY homemade lip balms that offer natural care to your lips:

1. Coconut and Beeswax Lip Balm

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon natural coconut oil, 1 tablespoon grated or powdered beeswax, 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 teaspoon of Vitamin E oil.

Works for: Dry, dehydrated lips.

Method: First, melt the beeswax in a boiler. When it is in liquid form, add honey and coconut oil to the liquid beeswax. Mix the ingredients well. Once the mixture is cold, transfer it to a tin or lip balm container. You can use your old/empty lip balm container too.

2. Rose Lip Balm

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon grated or powdered beeswax, 1/2tablespoon castor oil, 3 tablespoons rose oil, 1 teaspoon cocoa butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4teaspoon alkanet root powder.

Works for: Soft lips and adds natural colour to lips.

Method: Melt the beeswax in a boiler and add mix all other ingredients to the beeswax liquid. Once the mixture cools down, pour it into a tin or lip balm container. Allow the mixture to set it in a fridge overnight.

3. Peppermint Oil Lip Balm

Ingredients: 2 or 3 drops of natural peppermint oil, 1 tablespoon grated or powdered beeswax, 1tablespoon almond oil.

Works for: Chapped, dehydrated lips.

Method: Allow the beeswax to boil completely in a double boiler and include the other ingredients to form a paste. After the mixture gets cold, transfer it to the tin or tube. Allow the DIY homemade lip balm to set completely!

Image: Pinterest

4. Shea Butter Lip Balm

Ingredients: 1tablespoon shea butter,1 tablespoon grated or powdered beeswax, 1tablespoon coconut oil, 1 teaspoon honey, 4-5 drops of lemon oil.

Works for: Moisturizing the lips.

Method: In a double boiler, add beeswax, shea butter, and coconut oil and allow it to boil. Once the mixture is melted, add the remaining ingredients. Let the mixture cool down completely. Transfer the DIY lip balm paste to the tube or tin.

5. Lime Lip Balm

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon beeswax, 1 tablespoon coconut oil, 1 teaspoon cocoa butter, 1 teaspoon almond oil, 8 to 10 drops of lime oil.

Works for: Nourishment of the lips.

Method: Take a double boiler and add beeswax, coconut oil, almond oil, and cocoa butter to boil it over medium heat. Cool the mixture and then add lime oil to it. Mix it well and transfer the DIY homemade lip balm to the empty lip balm tin or jar.

6. Grapefruit Lip Balm

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 1 tablespoon castor oil, 1 tablespoon of shea butter, 1/2teaspoon grapefruit oil, ¼ teaspoon powdered beetroot (Optional).

Works for: Dry lips, gives nourishment and colour to the lips.

Method: Heat the beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, and castor oil on slow heat in a pan. Allow the mixture to cool down and add grapefruit oil to it. If you want to add a natural colour to the lip balm, add powdered beetroot to the mixture as well. Cool the mixture and transfer it to the lip balm tin or container!

7. Orange Vanilla Lip Balm

Ingredients: 2 tablespoon beeswax (grated), 2 teaspoons shea butter, 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon coconut oil, 1/4teaspoon vanilla extract, 5-7 drops orange oil.

Works for: Giving nourishment and moisture to the lips.

Method: Heat the beeswax, shea butter, and essential oils in a double boiler. Allow the ingredients to melt on medium heat. Once the mixture cools down, transfer it to the lip balm tin or tube.