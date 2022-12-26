Wednesday Addams Makeup Tutorial: Step-By-Step Guide To Recreate It

Gomez's little viper's goth style, signature hair, and sardonic expressions have been frequently referenced - with her dark braids to her all-black 'fits being the talk of the town.

If the series had premièred before Halloween, we know which costume will be the most popular!

Even without Halloween, the Wednesday Addams look has taken over social media and everyone is equally obsessed with it.

Advertisement

So, we are here to help you out.

Yep, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide of Wednesday Addams makeup look.

Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: Step-by-Step Guide To Recreate It

Here is how you can get Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look of plum pout and smokey lids.