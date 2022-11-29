Vampire Skin Trend On Social Media: What Is It? Steps To Get It!

Every fortnight, the world of social media gives us a new trend - be it food, DIYs, dance or makeup. And this time around, something that caught my attention was the Vampire Skin trend that is doing rounds on TikTok.

While we do not have the luxury of TikTok, Instagram will bring the trends to us sooner or later - and that's how the Vampire Skin trend caught my eyes. I mean, who doesn't love for their skin to glow like that of Edward Cullen in Twilight: New Moon when he almost exposes his body to the sunlight, right? - minus the impending result, of course!

Currently trending on TikTok, "vampire skin" is the creation of TikTok user August Sombatkamrai. Twilight fans and glitter fanatics have showcased their own glitter-infused complexions under the hashtag #vampireskin, collecting over 1.5 million views to date.

In their original vampire skin video, which has 1.8 million views and counting, Sombatkamrai began by pumping a few drops of the foundation onto the back of their hand. Additionally, they applied liquid highlight and glittery eye shadow onto the back of their hand as well.

Sombatkamrai mixed all three products on the back of their hand before dabbing and blending it onto their face.

"The trick is to actually not use too much foundation," they suggest, pointing out that one pump of your favourite sheer-coverage foundation will suffice.