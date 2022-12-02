Here Are Some Tips To Help You Achieve Natural-Looking And Fuller Eyebrows

The bushy eyebrow trend cannot be considered a fad, it is here to stay. The look has been attributed to the concept of "natural beauty, " encouraging women to showcase their natural features.

A full, lush brow is a sure sign of youth. However, not everyone has naturally dark, thick eyebrows to work with. There are many reasons why eyebrows do not grow: genetics, poor nutrition, clogged pores, hormones, and ageing (hair generally becomes thinner as we age). Our goal is to assist you regardless of the reason why your eyebrows are not growing big and fluffy.

Tips To Help You Achieve Natural-Looking And Fuller Eyebrows

Check out these tips that'll help you get some full-thick eyebrows:

For those who have not had time to remove the tiny hairs, you can conceal them with concealer.

Using a pencil or powder, follow the natural line of your eyebrows and create a stencil a few millimetres away from it.

Fill in your eyebrows using the stencil. For a fuller look, you can brush mascara in the same colour as your eyebrows over the hair.

Work from the inner corner of your brow to the ends, lightly brushing upwards and outwards in the direction of the natural growth of your hair.

Once you have filled in your eyebrows with powder or an eyebrow pencil, use a spoolie to diffuse any harsh lines.

To diffuse the colour, brush a small amount of face powder through your brows with a spoolie if they appear overly filled or too dark.

When defining the tail end of your brow, keep your natural brow direction in mind. The inner corner of your eye should line up with the arch of your brow, and the arch should extend three-fourths of the way across your eye.

The shape of your eyebrows can be defined further using a brow gel or brow wax. Brow gel comes in many different formulations, but it's primarily used to darken and shape your eyebrow hairs. Brow wax has a stronger hold and is more effective at moulding your brow hairs into the shape you desire.

If you wish to keep it minimal, only fill in areas that are sparse where the skin is visible. You can use microblading-type felt tips or flat brushes to apply brow powder.

Furthermore, you should make sure to give your eyebrows a nightly rubdown to encourage real, heavy growth. Good circulation is imperative for healthy hair growth. Keep your brows properly trimmed instead of reaching for the tweezers when things get out of hand.