Tips To Get An Instant Facelift With Makeup

As we age our skin will sag or may not remain youthful forever. This is a fact of life that everyone has to accept at a certain point in life. Of course, with facelift surgery, one can repair and retain a youthful look for a certain period.

A facelift is a cosmetic surgery that promises youthful, rejuvenating skin. It helps reduces sagging of the skin and tightens the facial tissues. As lucrative as it sounds, going under the knife may not be an ideal solution for all and the result is not permanent!

Image: Pexels

Wondering how to achieve a toned, sculpted face without beauty surgery? Well, the answer is pretty simple and exciting. With makeup!

Here are easy beauty hacks that will give you an instant facelift with makeup:

Get a Perfect Base

Creating a smooth, even base as a canvas for makeup application is the first step towards achieving a flawless look. It also helps hydrate the skin and prevents your makeup from drying out. Blending the base in with a beauty blender or makeup sponge gives the most even, and effective, coverage- creating the perfect canvas for your facelift.

Apply Minimal Concealer

Agreed that a concealer helps conceal lines on your face, but that doesn't mean you should apply it in more quantity (this applies to those who have visible fine lines). For using a concealer, always remember to use the "less is more" formula!

Apply a little concealer to the inner and outer corners of your eyes and gently use an upward stroke to lift the eyes. Concealers work like magic to hide the fine lines, but with the minimal application!

Always Contour Upwards

When contouring the face, make sure to blend upwards. Use a cream contour to lift the face naturally and create smooth-looking makeup. Make sure to apply the contour in such a way that it blends well with the base and doesn't appear cakey!

Use the Blush Draping Trick

For a lifted appearance, you must know where and how to apply the blush correctly. For that simply follow a blush draping trick. For that, instead of applying blush on the apple of the cheeks, apply it to the high point of the face. Apply the blush evenly on your cheekbones and your temple. The result is an instant sculpted and youthful face!

Image: Pexels

Highlighting is a Must

Lightly highlight the tip of your nose, cheekbones, and a high point of eyebrows with a suitable highlighter. It not only highlights the bone structure but also makes your skin appear sculpted and tighter. Make sure you blend in the up-and-out direction when brushing the cheekbones!

Apply Eyeliner at a 45-Degree Angle

To lift your eyes and face, use the "winging your eyeliner" method. Hold the eyeliner at a 45-degree angle and draw a wing shape by forming a titled cat eye look. This eyeliner hack makes your eyes look brighter and bigger!

Lift Lashes With Mascara

Mascara is a handy beauty product to give your lashes a stunning look. Simply apply the mascara on the middle of the eyes. It can form a lovely doe-eyes effect and bring an instant change to your eyes.

Brush the Brows

Brushing the brows help add volume to them. Just ensure to brush them upwards for a lifted, arched look. The trick may sound minuscule but works in your favor when aiming for a lifted look!