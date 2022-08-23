Suhana Khan Makeup Tips: 5 Tips All Of Us Can Totally Make Use Of

Suhana Khan's Instagram is proof that she's got impeccable style - be it an oversized varsity jacket or flowy designer wear, the dusky beauty knows how to carry it off. Of course, it doesn't come as a surprise that she is the daughter of Gauri Khan, who has been making heads turn since the 90s with her chic fashion.

Like her magnifique dressing style and sense, Suhana's makeup is top-notch. You'll be impressed with Suhana's fashion and makeup, no matter the occasion.

Today, we will look at makeup tips from Suhana, which all of us can easily add to our makeup routine. Take a look.