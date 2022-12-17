As with most makeup enthusiasts, she's dabbled with bright eyeshadow, smoky eyes, bold lips, and many more. Katrina's go-to makeup look, however, is a minimal one, as evidenced by a glance through her beauty archives.

Today, we will attempt to recreate Katrina Kaif's Smoky Eyes. Guided by a step-by-step process.

Smoky Eyes Like Katrina Kaif: Step-By-Step Guide

There is no doubt that smoky eye makeup can be challenging to master, especially around the under-eye area. It's true that if the shadows are applied improperly, the deep shadows can make you appear tired - giving you raccoon eyes. However, when the shadows are applied properly, the deep shadows along your lower lashes can offer an edgy effect, chic look!

Here is how you can get smoky eyes like Karina Kaif. Take a look.