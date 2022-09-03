Siren Eyes Makeup Trend: The New Dramatic Version Of Smoky Eyes

The Siren eyes is the hottest makeup trend that's currently making a big wave in beauty circles. From Rihanna to Bella Hadid, most beauty experts, and influencers are going ga-ga over this eye makeup trend!

Image: Instagram

Read on to find out more about the siren eyes makeup trend and tips to ace it:

Siren Eyes: What is it?

The siren eyes trend is a dramatic makeup wherein eyes are made extra-dramatic with smokey eyes look! It provides a look of dark femininity!

Apparently, the siren eyes phrase is inspired by the Greek Mythological figure, Siren, who would enchant sailors to their death with singing!

Image: Instagram

Dramatic Eyes Trend Approved By Divas

Glamorous Hollywood divas including Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Lily Rose-Depp, Alexa Demie, Selina Kyle, and more are seen flaunting this makeup trend for various public appearances.

Why Do the Siren Eyes?

Imagine a fierce feline and you will find it pretty easy to ace this dramatic eye makeup look. With a dark liner and wings, it will bring out a sexy and sensual side of yours!

How to do Siren Eyes?

Siren eyes, well, don't get intimidated by the exciting name or phrase. It's pretty easy to create this look. Follow these below-mentioned easy steps to achieve sexy eyes.

Step 1 - To start off, pick the liner of your choice. A pen liner is a suitable choice for its tapered and slim tip.

Step 2 - Create flicks on the inner and outer corners of the eyes with a jet-black liner. Fill in the gap by connecting the top lid to the wing.

Pro tip - Keep cotton swabs or micellar water handy with you in case you make mistakes or smoothen up any lines.

Do Siren Eyes Suit All Eye Shapes?

Whether you have natural doe-like eyes or hooded eyes, the good news is, siren eyes are suitable for all eye shapes. With some expert tips and tricks, you can achieve the dramatic siren smoky eyes look depending upon the eye shape.

The deep lines, wrinkles, brow bone, or creases; you can conceal it all by the siren eyes look. Ensure to keep the lid fuss-free by creating space. For wrinkly lids, in particular, go for matte shades and apply shimmer tones at the inner corners and darker shades at the outer corners.

Siren eyes will help add that intended drama. Just ensure to form a definition at and around the lash line!