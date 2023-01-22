Shower Makeup Is The Latest Viral Makeup Trend: Here’s How You Can Do It!

How To Recreate The Shower Makeup Trend

Check out the steps to recreate the latest TikTok viral makeup trend - the shower makeup here:

Things you will need: Liquid foundation, day cream (moisturiser), bronzer, blush, highlighter, gloss and mascara.

Step 1: Switch from powdery textures to liquid - mix a liquid foundation -preferably with pearlescent pigments - with a day cream to lighten the complexion.

Step 2: Apply concealer under the eyes, under the chin, and between the eyebrows.

Step 3: Use a cream bronzer stick to contour the face, taking care not to apply it to the forehead and chin centres.

Step 4: If you wish to achieve a fuller mouth, apply a pink or red blush to the cheeks, and contour the lips with a natural shade - guysss, it is not a sin to exaggerate the lip line for a fuller appearance.

Step 5: A successful wet look depends on the application of highlighter. Assuming that the more highlighter there is, the better the shower look will be, you should ideally apply some on the entire cheek, stretching from the bridge of the nose to the cheekbone, as well as on the cupid's bow.