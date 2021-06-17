Shehnaaz Gills Trendy Pastel Makeup Looks In Pink And Blue - Which One Do You Like More?

Pastel colours are quite a in demand these days. From sweet pink to soothing blue to lovely yellows, the subtle pastel tones make for the perfect colours to wear during this season. The celebrities are all opting for pastel hues as their everyday makeup look. When it comes to pastel makeup, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, is also making a lot of headlines these days for her pastel makeup looks one after the other. Recently, the Shona Shona star nailed two pastel makeup looks again in the shades of pink and blue and gave soothing vibes to our eyes. So, let us take a closer look at her both makeup looks and pick our favourite one.

Shehnaaz Gill's Pastel Blue Makeup Look

Shehnaaz Gill teamed her blue dress with pastel blue eye makeup and looked glamorous as ever. She opted for subtle pastel blue eye shadow and applied it softly over her lids. The actress blended the eye shadow well and it got the softer and subtle intensity. On the top of the eye shadow, she applied a little amount of clear gloss, which gave her glossy lids. Shehnaaz dragged the same eye shadow to her lower lash line as well and coated her eyelashes with mascara. Her brows were well filled and defined. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink colour and then went for matte-pink lipstick. The actress overlined her lips with a pink lip liner that gave her a finishing look.

Shehnaaz Gill's Pastel Pink Makeup Look

Shehnaaz Gill rocked the pastel pink makeup look, which seemed perfect for wedding occasions. The base of her makeup was flawless and she opted for pastel pink eye shadow, that she blended well all over lids. She applied the clear gloss on the crease part, that glammed up her eye makeup. The actress applied mascara on her upper and lower eyelashes. Her cheekbones were marked by a tint of pink blush and oodles of highlighter. Shehnaaz rounded out her look with a good pink lipstick shade and looked stunning.

So, what do you think about the pastel makeup looks of Shehnaaz Gill? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram.