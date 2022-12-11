Sara Ali Khans Fresh-Faced Makeup Look: How To Recreate It

It's all about knowing what your face needs and giving it what it needs. Sara's version featured in her Instagram has her rocking bold brows, matte skin and a balmy nude lip - which in a way seems to look like the look Sara adorns the majority of the time.

Try Sara Ali Khan's bold brows and fresh skin makeup look. Check out the steps below:

Sara Ali Khan's Fresh-Faced Makeup Look: How To Recreate It

Step 1: Ensure that your skin is prepared well by cleansing it thoroughly and applying a moisturiser that suits your skin type. For a matte base, apply a primer to the T-zone to prevent excess shine.

Step 2: To achieve coverage, apply a creamy foundation to specific areas of your face-lightly along your T-zone, beneath your eyes, and on any spots or blemishes you wish to conceal. Buff it on the skin with a brush. When using concealer, use sparingly and blend well until absorbed into the skin.

Step 3: Use an eyebrow pencil to fill in any gaps along your brows. Keep the first third untouched to ensure the brows appear natural. Use a spoolie to brush them in place.