8 Quick Tips To Make Your Lips Look Bigger Under 1 Minute!

Plump-full lips have been and will always be a favourite of the masses. But, worry not; there are options other than surgery that can make your lips look full - yes, you really don't have to go under the knife for what we are about to tell you. The Kardashian-Jenner family has taught us that a sculpted lip and a heavy contour can be almost as transformative as surgery - without the expense and recovery.

Here are a few quick tips to make your lips look bigger in under 1 minute.

Tips To Make Your Lips Look Bigger

1. Scrub and exfoliate

Before you try anything, exfoliate your lips. Dry lips reflect less light, so they make your lips look smaller than they are. Brush them lightly with a toothbrush to get rid of flakes. Additionally, it boosts circulation, giving you a rosy glow.

Extra tip: If you use matte lipsticks, this is a must-do.

2. Use mint

Peppermint is an effective lip-plumping ingredient. Mint is not only a pout enhancer but also increases blood flow. You can use lip products with mint. You can also add peppermint essential oil to clear lip gloss. Be sure to shake the gloss well and stir it up with the applicator wand.

Extra tip: Add some cinnamon oil to the lip gloss.

3. Use a lip liner

Lining outside the lips with a lip liner is another trick for bigger and plumper lips. You have to do it so subtly that it's not even noticeable.

4. Got ice?

Ice cube massages are harmless and natural and give your lips more colour and volume. The muscles will relax, and the blood will flow faster when you rub your lips with an ice cube in a circular motion. You'll get naturally red and fuller lips in under one minute.

5. Gloss it up

Tutorials on how to fake plump lips always mention dabbing a little shimmer on the lower lip. By doing this, you can create a fake shadow on the outer portion of the lower lip, faking plump lips. That's what glosses do. So for plump lips, dab a little gloss on them next time.

6. More nude colours

Bigger lips are all about dimension. You can amp up your pout by layering colours. Apply one shade over your lips, then top it with a lighter colour (or even a white lip crayon) in the middle.

7. Focus on the cupid's bow

Don't forget to apply some highlighter to your cupid's bow - the little dip in the centre of your lips. Making this feature stand out is of utmost importance and can elevate your makeup game to a new level. It also lets light fall on it, making the lips look plump.

8. Avoid dark lipstick shades

Darker shades are trickier to apply and more difficult to pull off for most. Plus, they make your lips look flat instead of full. So stay away from dark hues if you want them to look fuller, and go for light shades that suit you.