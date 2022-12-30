New Year 2023: How To Party-Proof Your Makeup

On New Year's Eve, beauty pitfalls are pretty common - lipstick everywhere, smoky raccoon eyes after a night on the dance floor; glitter all over your face when it was intended only for your eyelids, smudgy blush and more.

Here are some tips on how to party-proof your makeup.

How To Party-Proof Your Makeup

In this article, you will find some tips to help you party-proof your makeup for any event. You will then be able to stop living in fear of mirrors after midnight and be able to snap and post as many selfies as you desire.

Step 1: You should do your eye makeup first. Then you need to clean your face before prepping your skin. There is nothing more revolting than having black specks all over your face!

Step 2: If you want a winged look, use a liquid liner or waterproof eyeliner. It will stay put for the party, and you'll still have it the next day.

Step 3: The best way to extend the wear of your eye shadow is to spritz it with a setting spray, instead of using water, before applying a wash of shimmery pigment. This will make the product last longer.

Step 4: According to beauty experts, it is best to prep the lashes first with a volumising serum to act as a binding agent, then apply mascara on top. The result? No smudges.

After you have completed your eyes, it is time to move on to the rest of your face.

Step 1: Moisturising the skin is essential.

Step 2: You should also follow up with a good primer. You may think that it is unnecessary but it actually reduces the amount of foundation you will need as it allows the foundation to glide on easily.

Step 3: In order to provide a base for lipstick, lips can be pre-applied with a lip balm at the same time as the skin, then completely filled in with liner.

Step 4: You might as well opt for a matte if it's red. Apply the matte, kiss it off, and apply it again. The two extra seconds are worth it.

Step 5: Once you're finished with all this, again mist your face with makeup setting spray to lock out moisture from heat and humidity - so that when you stop dancing just long enough for the countdown and the kiss, all the makeup will still be in its place even after you have stopped dancing for a few seconds.

Happy New Year everybody!