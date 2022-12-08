Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Eyeshadow And Winged Liner Guide

"It's always so hard to colour match as a woman of colour," Ramakrishnan says, and that's certainly true, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't use the brightest colours, does it?

"Most of my makeup tips, and makeup hacks, have all been from my grandma; my grandma's a baddie," Maithreyi said in a Vogue video where she shared her eye shadow and winged eye-liner tips.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Eyeshadow And Winged Liner Guide

How to get the bold eye shadow look?

Step 1: Prepare your eyelids by applying concealer and primer.

Step 2: Whenever you apply a bright eyeshadow colour, do not apply it without blending. Blending will give you a more natural look while still making a statement.

Step 3: You may want to use colour in one place when applying colourful eyeshadow, especially if you want to make your eyes pop with a look that isn't too colourful. Apply a neutral base to your crease to act as a foundation for your colour shadow. Apply a few drops of colour to the outer corners of your eyes, and a little in the crease as well. Slowly build up the intensity of the colour.