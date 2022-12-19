10 Makeup Tips To Elevate Your Holiday Party Looks!

Tip 4: Bye bye concealer creases, hello makeup sponge

The tip of a traditional egg-shaped sponge is ideal for applying concealer without any telltale streaks, so you can get into the tight corners of your inner eye area with ease. In order for the concealer to settle in without creasing or fingermarks, pat it on your finger and let it sink in. Then, tap and press it in with a sponge.

Tip 5: Wing it right, wing it left - just wing it!

Getting the winged eye right is tricky on even the best of days, regardless of whether you are a novice attempting to balance both wings or a seasoned artist attempting exaggerated shapes. Keeping your eyes open and staring directly into the mirror is a simple trick to accomplish. Then, draw the angular wings on both sides, and close one eye to connect the wings to the eyelash line.

Tip 6: Liner on liner

Using a kohl pencil first and then a liquid or cream eyeliner over that pencil can enhance the effect of your eyeliner. In contrast to liquid, which makes it harder to achieve that flawless finish if you are not using it every day, pencils are chubbier and tend to glide very easily, cover a lot of area, and allow you to go very close to your lash line.

Tip 7: Try glitter

There is a lot of buzz around glitter eyes right now, but they can be difficult to work with. Use an eyeshadow base before applying the glitter to help the glitter set better. Additionally, glitter flecks falling on the cheeks can spoil your whole look. If glitter particles fly on your cheeks, you may wish to use some tape to remove them.

Tip 8: Go bright n bold tis' season

You can always use bright colours in a monochromatic theme for those who wish to enjoy both worlds. You can also use complementary hues, such as green eyeshadow and pink or red lips. This could look quite lovely as long as you maintain a clean and fresh appearance and do not overdo your face.