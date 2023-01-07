In terms of makeup, there aren't too many rules anymore. Almost anything goes, as long as you are able to keep your entire look in mind - that's really important hun!

As Vogue indicated, all you need to do is search for #makeup on Instagram to discover that there are no rules in modern beauty.

The desire to look our best is often accompanied by the desire to fall prey to many myths and facts about makeup that we make little effort to verify. We tend to be susceptible to such best tips and hacks because everyone on social media has something to offer.

And that is exactly why we are here to help you out. Yes, we are going to try and debunk a few of the most common makeup myths.

5 Makeup Myths Debunked!

1. The more expensive the makeup, the better it will be

Not really and this is a very common misconception.

Advertisement

Experts with years of experience have said that the best kajal pencil in the world costs less than Rs 200.

Everyone wants their makeup to do a lot more than expected now that makeup is such a huge commodity. Although luxury brands do have extra skincare properties and conduct tests to stand out, this doesn't negate the value or function of drugstore brands.

2. Try not to experiment with your makeup look

Makeup is about playing and feeling great, so don't let anyone tell you what you should and shouldn't do with your face and makeup. Do what works for you and don't worry about trends.

3. Bold eyes with bold lips = Makeup faux pas

There's no rule against going all out bold. If you use bright colours in a monochromatic theme, that works great. As long as you keep things clean and fresh and don't overdo your entire face, this could look quite lovely, like green eyeshadow with a pink or red mouth.

4. Bright lipstick shades and dark skin tones don't go together

I can't tell you how wrong this is. To successfully wear a colour on your skin, you just need to be aware of your undertones. For example, bright lipsticks with peach or yellow undertones can look amazing on darker skin tones.

5. Glitter is red carpet and stage makeup only

A big NO! After Euphoria, glitter makeup is nothing but a norm in the beauty world now.

In terms of beauty trends, glitter makeup is one that will continue to be popular for many years to come. Start slowly if you are afraid you will make a mistake. It is very similar to using unblended makeup the first time, where it appears half done. However, shimmers blend seamlessly.

Don't say never to makeup until you have tried it twice - experts quip!