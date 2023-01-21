Republic Day: 13 Elegant And Alluring Make-up Ideas For Everyone From Beginners To Experts

We will be celebrating the 72nd Republic Day of our glorious nation on 26 January 2021. It marks the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950. This is a special day that fills every Indian with a feeling of patriotism and pride. We usually celebrate this day by wearing tricolour outfits. This year you can go a little further and celebrate this day with a splash of tricolour makeup.
If you want a subtle look, create this tricolour eyeliner look. Using the orange eyeshadow or eyeliner, line half of your lid. Next, use the green eyeshadow or eyeliner on the other half and wind it at the ends. To add the white, line your lower waterline. Apply the blue eyeshadow on your lower lash line and wing it at the ends as well. Curl your lashes and apply some mascara to complete the look. Pair it with the lipstick shade of your choice.
Another basic make-up look perfect for the beginners is this tricolour eyeshadow. All you need is tricolour eyeshadow, blue eyeshadow and a deep black eyeliner. Start with the green eyeshadow from the outer corner of your eyes and create a winged eyeshadow on the one-third of your eyelid. Next, apply the white eyeshadow on the centre of your lid and blend in the harsh edges. Cover the rest of the eyelid with orange shadow and again blend well to remove any harsh edges. Line your upper lash line and lower waterline using the black eyeliner and smudge some blue eyeshadow on your lower lash line. This make-up look is perfect for any Republic Day gathering you are going to attend.
This make-up look is more for those who are masters at blending and have some time to deck up. Start with an orange eyeshadow on the crease. Next, cut your crease using the white eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid. To make it more surreal, use a white eyeliner to trace your crease and wing it up at the ends. Create winged eyeliner using the green eyeshadow and also use it to smoke up your lower lash line. Apply a blue eyeliner on your lower waterline and finish the look with a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
This formal tricolour make-up is ideal for your office. If you are going to any formal Republic Day event, this toned-down tricolour make-up look is for you. Use a neutral transition eyeshadow shade on the crease of your eyes. Create a tricolour look with orange colour in the inner corner, white in the middle and green at the outer corner of the eyes. Use the blue eyeliner to create a thick winged eyeliner. Put on some mascara, fill-in your brows and add some subtle highlight on the high points of your face. To keep the look subtle, pair this look with a nude pink or brown lip shade.
Use the orange eyeshadow on the crease of your eyes and blend well. Cut your crease using the green eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid winging it at the ends. Line your upper lash line with black eyeliner. To make your eyes pop, line your lower waterline with a white eyeliner and smudge the lower lash line with some blue eyeshadow. Put on a red lip shade to complete the look.
If subtlety is not your forte and you are more of an OTT person, go for this extravagant tricolour make-up. Apply the orange eyeshadow on your crease. Don't hesitate to take it over the crease. This look allows you a lot of room to play with. Take the orange shadow to your inner corner and use it on half of your lower lash line as well. Next, apply the green eyeshadow on your eyelid, wing it at the outer corner of your eyes and drag it down to your lower lash line as well. Use a white eyeshadow to trace your crease and wing it at the ends. Line your upper lash line and lower waterline with black eyeliner. Put on some mascara and you are done with the eye look.
Next comes the element that makes this look dramatic and extravagant- the lips. Outline your upper lip with orange lipstick and your lower lip with green lipstick and fill the inner portion with a white lipstick. While this look is not everyone's cup of tea, if you are feeling bold this Republic Day give this a go!
Your eyes are not the only element that you can use to create the tricolour look. This separated tricolour look spreads the colour to your eyes, lips and nails. Use an orange eyeshadow all over your lids, put on a green lipstick and paint your nails on one hand in orange shade and green in the other. To add the white colour, pop some white eyeliner on your lower waterline.
If you are a novice in make-up but still want a splash of patriotism on your face this Republic Day, this simple tricolour look is apt for you. Use an orange eyeshadow all over your lid and a green eyeshadow on your lower lash line. To add some drama to this look, coat your lashes in orange shade. Swipe the tricolour across your lips to add to the effect.
This stunning make-up look is for the Divas that want to outshine everyone in style. Your blending skills and precision will be tested here in this look. Apply the orange eyeshadow all over your lid with a slight wing at the outer corner. Blend well to remove any harsh edges. Smoke up your lower lash line with some green eyeshadow and fill the lower waterline with blue eyeliner. Dot the white eyeliner along your upper lash line. Stick a pair of false eyelashes to complete the eye look and add some golden highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, your nose and your cupid’s bow. Finish the look with an orange lip shade.
If subtle is what you like, use orange and green eyeshadows equally on your eyelids and line it thickly with a white eyeliner. Wing the eyeliner at the ends and bring it down to your lower lash line as well. To add some spunk to the look, apply a glittery blue eyeliner on your lower waterline and pop some white eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.
Here is another OTT Republic Day make-up idea for you. For this, you would need a cream eyeshadow palette. Apply the orange eyeshadow all over your lid, taking it up till your eyebrows. Extend the eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes. Don’t hold back while applying this shadow. You can be as liberal as you want. Trace the crease of your eyes next using a white eyeshadow, winging it at both the inner and outer corner of your eyes. Trace the inner side of your white eyeliner using the green eyeliner and take it to your lower lash line as well. Complete the look with a nude lip shade.
All the lovers of cut crease, it is time to put your skills to use. Apply the orange eyeshadow to your crease and blend well. Use the white eyeshadow to cut your crease and create a sharp wing using it on the outer corner of your eyes. Line your upper lash line using the green eyeshadow. Put on some mascara and orange lipstick to complete the look.