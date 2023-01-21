Republic Day: 13 Elegant And Alluring Make-up Ideas For Everyone From Beginners To Experts

The Extravagant Tricolour Look

If subtlety is not your forte and you are more of an OTT person, go for this extravagant tricolour make-up. Apply the orange eyeshadow on your crease. Don't hesitate to take it over the crease. This look allows you a lot of room to play with. Take the orange shadow to your inner corner and use it on half of your lower lash line as well. Next, apply the green eyeshadow on your eyelid, wing it at the outer corner of your eyes and drag it down to your lower lash line as well. Use a white eyeshadow to trace your crease and wing it at the ends. Line your upper lash line and lower waterline with black eyeliner. Put on some mascara and you are done with the eye look.

Next comes the element that makes this look dramatic and extravagant- the lips. Outline your upper lip with orange lipstick and your lower lip with green lipstick and fill the inner portion with a white lipstick. While this look is not everyone's cup of tea, if you are feeling bold this Republic Day give this a go!